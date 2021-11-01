 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $805,800

3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $805,800

Terrenate was founded in 1742 and is located southwest of the Huachuca Mountains.. Late in 1775 Santa Cruz de Terrenate was relocated to the area of Fairbanks. This was one of a series of forts or as the Spanish called them Presidios that were set up to guard the northern reaches of New Spain. The presidios also contained missions as this was the second part of their function. LARGE LOT Great Room & Dining Room Porches, 855 sq. ft. 3 Car Garage, 1100 sq. ft. Total of 5535 square feet under roof

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News