3 Bedroom Home in Dudleyville - $310,000

This could be your dream home. Feel like you are a long way out, without being too far from town. Room enough to raise horses, or other animals. The home is open concept, furnished with top of the line furniture. A separate laundry room, very large kitchen, with updated, cabinets, quarts countertops, Grey Slate GE appliances, a large Island, and formal dining room. The bedrooms are big, and the Master Bedroom is double sized. Large enough to have a sitting area in it, with a walk in closet, and nice large private bathroom that has a customized shower. Outside you have lots of trees in the front, and 2 large tuff sheds in the back. This property comes with its own private well, and septic. There is a chicken coop, and lots of space to raise horses, or what ever you want. This home has been so well taken care of, and maintained well. A great place to raise a family, or to just retire. This home won't last long, so come and check it out, before its too late.

