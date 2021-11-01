 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eloy - $239,490

Prepare to be impressed by this DELIGHTFUL NEW home in the Picacho Heights Community! The desirable 1202 Plan boasts a well-appointed kitchen with a walk-in pantry overlooking an open concept dining area and living room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the main floor. The private owner's suite features an attached bath and walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage and front porch.

