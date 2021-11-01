 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eloy - $250,000

Here's your chance to be a neighbor to the renowned Aros Ranch. Walking distance to the arena and rope or ride everyday. This 1200 sq. ft. 3 bed 2 bath was upgraded in 2019, Sits on almost 1.5 acres. Property is completely fenced, landscaped, and has a custom barn. Barn features 2 stalls, large turn out, covered hay storage, and enclosed tack room/work shop with power already in place. Wood laminate throughout house, new metal roof, and two covered patios. There's detail in every part of this property that is a must see! Seller may consider carry back. call for details.

