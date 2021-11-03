 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eloy - $265,000

Look no further! Beautifully remodeled home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot is the one for you! Discover an impressive brick fireplace, fresh palette throughout, beautiful tile floors, formal dining area, upgraded ceiling fans, and recessed lighting. The stunning new kitchen features new appliances, plethora of new white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and an island adjacent to the fireplace. Generous sized main bedroom offers handsome wood-look tile floors, access to the patio, walk-in closet, and a pristine upscale bathroom complete w/dual sinks. This premium corner lot property features a vast backyard w/great potential to personalize! Come and see this gem before it's gone. Act now!

