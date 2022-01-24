 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,009,791

Views! Views! Views! This unique lot features natural desert preserves between neighbors and stunning Tucson city views! Enjoy sunsets from your backyard and take in Tucson's bright blue skies from your large windows and wall of windows in the Great Room. This Acacia floor plan features a stunning owner's suite as well as two guest suites, a large flex space and an office to make working from home a breeze! Designer features and touches showcase the care put into this home and will feel like you moved into a model home! The list price includes interior design completed by one of our in-house designers. Projected closing date of 2nd quarter 2022. List price is subject to change based on building material changes. The image is a rendering and may not be an exact depiction of final product

