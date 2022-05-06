 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,095,000

  • Updated

Wow, what a view!!!! Brand New Fairfield Home. This 3 bedroom, 3 and half bath Desert Contemporary offers an open floor plan and an exceptional amount of outdoor Backyard space. The Great room features 10' ceilings, beautiful sliding door, fireplace., while the updated kitchen boasts a gourmet kitchen and upgraded apliances. With an amazing view of the Golf club at Dove Mountain, and the Tortillita Mountains, this home provides that indoor/outdoor feel in order to apreciate Dove Mountains great weather.

