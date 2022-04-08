Views! Views! Views! This unique lot features natural desert preserves between neighbors and stunning Tucson city views! Enjoy sunsets from your backyard and take in Tucson's bright blue skies from your large windows and wall of windows in the Great Room. This Acacia floor plan features a stunning owner's suite as well as two guest suites, a large flex space and an office to make working from home a breeze! Designer features and touches showcase the care put into this home and will feel like you moved into a model home! The list price includes interior design completed by one of our in-house designers. Projected closing date of 2nd quarter 2022. List price is subject to change based on building material changes. The image is a rendering and may not be an exact depiction of final product
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,102,081
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Company says it will begin clearing, grading land in April on the west slope of the Santa Rita Mountains directly east of Green Valley.
Here are five questions facing the UA as it reloads for the 2022-23 season:
For Star subscribers: A recent city study showed that fewer than 30 residents said they’re taking advantage of the decade-old initiative to re-use some of their household water for landscaping. The program pays homeowners up to $1,000 to purchase needed equipment.
Looking for a meal that won't break the bank? For the second round, our food writer rounds up her favorite cheap food in Tucson. Find happy hour deals at Perche' No and a white pie at Squared Up Pizza.
A 79-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured after a person hit them with a vehicle during a confrontation in a midtown Tucson parking lot, police said.
For Star subscribers: A new shop in Tucson's St. Philip's Plaza is serving up espresso drinks, ice cream treats and baked goodies.
For Star subscribers: The big new development at the northeast gateway to the University of Gateway is a Taco Bell. It's replacing an old Taco Bell. A city-approved 20-story tower remains unrealized.
For Star subscribers: The new facility will have about 1,000 air-conditioned units and will be one of the tallest buildings in that area of Tucson's west side.
For Star subscribers: Greg Hansen explains how Tommy Lloyd could make history Sunday, why the NCAA transfer portal is affecting Arizona and others, and why it's time to disband the IARP.
Proctor visited Arizona for the Wildcats' game with ASU on Jan. 29 and told On3 that "it sort of surprised me how the whole town rallied around the basketball team so that was pretty cool." Some predictions on 247 Sports say Proctor will choose Duke.