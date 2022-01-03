Breathtaking 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single story Santa Fe style home located in the Dos Lagos at Dove Mountain subdivision. You will find that the backyard has amazing views of the golf course. Covered patio with fan to enjoy the views on a hot summer day. Attached is a three car garage. Highly desired gated community and is in a Cul-de-sac for extra privacy. Spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, an island, dishwasher, double sink, breakfast bar and tons of cabinet and counter space. Walk into the closet and see plenty of space in the master bedroom. Conveniently near many popular restaurants, parks, shopping centers and much more! Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Following an 18-month pandemic closure, a 38-year-old Tucson coffee shop is shutting its doors for good.
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? Which areas are the most vaccinated? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
- Updated
If you disrespect the Rose Bowl, you disrespect a generation of sports fans who sat in front of a fireplace on New Year’s Day, waiting for the voice of ABC’s Keith Jackson to make you feel warm all over.
One person was injured in a rollover crash east of Tucson, shutting down a portion of Interstate 10, officials said.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: New home prices in the Tucson area could climb well above $400,000 in 2022.
- Updated
A 46-year-old man died after his vehicle was struck by a car making a left-hand turn on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
Vanessa Siqueiros was declared dead at the crash scene.
- Updated
A 44-year-old man who was seen stumbling around before lying down in the roadway was fatally struck by a car Tuesday in Tucson.
- Updated
A 71-year-old man and a 57-year-old who didn't know each other got into a road rage incident, exchanging gun fire southeast of Tucson.
- Updated
The 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19 issues, a "devastating" blow to the bowl staff and the Tucson community.