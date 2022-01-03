 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,175,000

Breathtaking 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single story Santa Fe style home located in the Dos Lagos at Dove Mountain subdivision. You will find that the backyard has amazing views of the golf course. Covered patio with fan to enjoy the views on a hot summer day. Attached is a three car garage. Highly desired gated community and is in a Cul-de-sac for extra privacy. Spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, an island, dishwasher, double sink, breakfast bar and tons of cabinet and counter space. Walk into the closet and see plenty of space in the master bedroom. Conveniently near many popular restaurants, parks, shopping centers and much more! Schedule a showing today!

