3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,285,000

  • Updated

New Construction! Located in the coveted Sky Ranch, minutes from all major shopping, I-10 and The Ritz Carlton resort. Split floor plan, unique design, high end appliances, private court yard in a quiet gated impeccably maintained community located in a peaceful cul-de-sac. Oversized garage, an extra 6' wide and 4' deep for Texas sized trucks. High ceilings and great for entertaining or simply showing off. Groin vault foyer proceeding to a double barrel entryway. Fully insulated garage. Custom 12' island, custom designed steel walls, too many special features to mention, really a must see in person. You would be lucky to call this home.Special thank you to Ron McCoy, the best photographer known to mankind. Owner/Agent/Designer/Builder is Barbara DeWitt/DreamBuild LLC.

