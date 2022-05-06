 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,750,000

  • Updated

Spectacular views from this new Jeff Franks Custom Homes/Quintana Partners construction nestled on the Gallery Golf course between the 3rd & 4th holes in desirable Dove Mountain. This Contemporary Southwest design features a Great Room w/14' ceiling, Integral color plaster Foyer, Solid 8' Alder doors, Custom Alder cabinetry, Thermador appliances, 10' kitchen island w/ waterfall edges! Custom 8' & 10' steel sash exterior doors and custom steel sash windows. Dual zoned AC and recirculating pump on water heater. Every bedroom w/en suite and walk in closets. Low maintenance landscaping on drip system. Estimated completion date of June 15, 2022. Separate pool/backyard concept available from Pools by Design at additional cost.

