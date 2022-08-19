3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,835,000

Spectacular views from this new Jeff Franks Custom Homes LLC/ Quintana Partners LLC construction nestled on the Gallery golf course between the 3rd hole & 4th tee box. This contemporary southwest design features a Great Room w/ 14' ceilings, Integral color plaster Foyer, Solid 8' Alder doors. Custom Alder cabinetry, Thermador Appliances, 10' kitchen island w/ waterfall edges! Low maintenance landscaping on a drip system.Artificial turf and desert landscaping. Available for additional cost, there is a backyard plan from Pools by Design.