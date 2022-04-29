3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,854,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION INFORMATION ONLY FROM MIRAMONTE HOMES IN MOONLIGHT CANYON. The 600 ' Tunnel Entry into Saguaro Ranch will transport you to a one of a kind Southwest majestic neighborhood! This home is designed by Ron Robinette in the Modern Territorial Design. Home sites range from 1-2 acres. Includes design time with Lori Carroll. Featuring a split bedroom plan with en-suite baths, Den, 3 car side entry oversized garage, 400 AMP Electric service, 2x 6 and some double 2x12 exterior wall construction with foam and batt insulation, recirculating hot water system combined with tankless hot water heater, Wolf and Subzero stainless appliances. Synthetic plaster exteriors, tile in all the public areas. Optional guest casita's, pools and Clubhouse. Sales Center Open 7 days 10-5 except Mon Noon-