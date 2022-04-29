 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,854,000

  • Updated

NEW CONSTRUCTION INFORMATION ONLY FROM MIRAMONTE HOMES IN MOONLIGHT CANYON. The 600 ' Tunnel Entry into Saguaro Ranch will transport you to a one of a kind Southwest majestic neighborhood! This home is designed by Ron Robinette in the Modern Territorial Design. Home sites range from 1-2 acres. Includes design time with Lori Carroll. Featuring a split bedroom plan with en-suite baths, Den, 3 car side entry oversized garage, 400 AMP Electric service, 2x 6 and some double 2x12 exterior wall construction with foam and batt insulation, recirculating hot water system combined with tankless hot water heater, Wolf and Subzero stainless appliances. Synthetic plaster exteriors, tile in all the public areas. Optional guest casita's, pools and Clubhouse. Sales Center Open 7 days 10-5 except Mon Noon-

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News