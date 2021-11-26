 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $139,000

This acre property is nestled in the heart of Marana, two single wide trailers that rent for 800 a month each. Property sold as is. There are two electric meters and one septic for both of the homes. The two homes are separated with a chain link fence. Call for your private showing.

