 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $185,000

Large lot, no HOA! Completely fenced! Only two owners! Admire incredible mountain views from your deck. Open floor plan, carpet in all the right places, soaring ceilings, neutral palette, ceiling fans, & upgraded lighting. Have fun cooking in the chef's kitchen fully equipped w/tile back-splash, lots of counter space, breakfast bar, pantry, and ample wood cabinetry for all your storage. Formal dining area & interior laundry room. Main bedroom offers an ensuite w/huge tub. Engineered wood floor in one of the bedrooms, ample closets, & pristine baths. RV gate, RV Hookups, grass area upfront, and separate workshop. Covered patio perfect to enjoy relaxing afternoons. Roof replaced in 2020 w/ Shasta White 30 year shingles. Newer 50 gallon Rheem professional grade water heater. Recently serviced AC w/ upgraded UV lamp inside to help collect pollen & allergens. All of the air ducts were just cleaned & sanitized. The filter cage was also upgraded. The 10ft x20 ft shed outside is newer w/ 8ft x 16 ft porch. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News