Large lot, no HOA! Completely fenced! Only two owners! Admire incredible mountain views from your deck. Open floor plan, carpet in all the right places, soaring ceilings, neutral palette, ceiling fans, & upgraded lighting. Have fun cooking in the chef's kitchen fully equipped w/tile back-splash, lots of counter space, breakfast bar, pantry, and ample wood cabinetry for all your storage. Formal dining area & interior laundry room. Main bedroom offers an ensuite w/huge tub. Engineered wood floor in one of the bedrooms, ample closets, & pristine baths. RV gate, RV Hookups, grass area upfront, and separate workshop. Covered patio perfect to enjoy relaxing afternoons. Roof replaced in 2020 w/ Shasta White 30 year shingles. Newer 50 gallon Rheem professional grade water heater. Recently serviced AC w/ upgraded UV lamp inside to help collect pollen & allergens. All of the air ducts were just cleaned & sanitized. The filter cage was also upgraded. The 10ft x20 ft shed outside is newer w/ 8ft x 16 ft porch. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema knows the bride and groom but not guests who wore "disrespectful and racist costumes...and she strongly condemns such behavior," her spokesperson said after Bisbee wedding Saturday was beset by protesters.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Four restaurant venues are coming to downtown Tucson, including one in the old Cafe Poca Cosa space and an indoor playground.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new venture from the family behind El Charro will highlight a rotating menu by local vendors, chefs and their iconic recipes.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new complex aims to fill the void for those who can't afford luxury apartments but don't qualify for affordable housing.
- Updated
The 24-year-old victim was found shot inside of a car early Saturday morning.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Democratic Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is unhappy with how the Independent Redistricting Commission proposes to divide the city into two congressional districts.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson police recently gave six known drug dealers a chance to turn their lives around and avoid prosecution that could send them to prison for years. It was the first time Tucson has used this strategy, found to be effective in other cities in reducing drug sales and violent crime.
Tucson Police are investigating the slaying of a 27-year-old man but no suspects are in custody.
Q: My wife’s youngest daughter is concerned about how we have set up our estate. We own three properties in Southern California and use two as rentals to supplement our retirement. All three properties are held in our living trust.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A killing and an attack on a school marked last year's general election week in Tucson. Sadly, the risks of political violence remain now, due to claims of stolen elections and demonization of opponents.