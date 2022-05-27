 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $2,185

  • Updated

Brand new home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, single level, located Norht/South in beautiful community of Gladden Farms. Upgraded Granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances with dark cherry cabinets, washer & Dryer included. Easy access to Maran Shopping and Eating.

