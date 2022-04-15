 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $2,300,000

Nestled in the beautiful Tortolita mountains behind the Canyon Pass gates, this stunning Kevin Howard designed home offers enlarged windows to maximize the vastness of the canyon as well as the desert right outside your door. This elegant Fairfield Home provides an open floor plan with distinctive architectural features in every room. With sleek appliances and designer touches in all aspects of the design this breathtaking home invites you to enjoy every space while entertaining and while relaxing. This rendering is conceptual and is not an exact representation of the finished product. Contact sales team for more details . Prices subject to change.

