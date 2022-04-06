Age restricted, prestigious Gated 55+ Heritage Highland community, Spacious, Unfurnished, (12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE REQUIRED). Open and airy home in Golf community, club house with lots of activities, pool, tennis, restaurant! overseeing the city & Greens! This house is sitting on a corner lot for extra privacy. option...etc. Please visit the Heritage Highlands website for more information about this Active Adult Community and Club. Rental Price includes the usage of the Clubhouse. Golf membership is optional and is to be paid by tenant. Listing Broker holds partial ownership interest in property. 12 month lease and longer term lease only.
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $2,600
