 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $3,200

Don't miss this grand executive home in premier gated community in Dove Mountain ready for immediate occupancy! Craftsman-style Mattamy Artesa plan with 3BR plus den plus 3 baths & 3 car garage! This beautiful home welcomes you with pavered portico & charming interior courtyard. Great room offers beautiful view to spacious covered patio & backyard. Gourmet kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, walk-in pantry, & breakfast bar. Master retreat has large walk-in closet, two granite vanities & beautifully accented walk-in shower with spa niche. Other upgrades include: water softener, R/O system, security system, recessed lighting, two-tone paint, 12x24 tiling throughout most of the home, & so much more!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How do restaurants on Mount Lemmon make it work?

How do restaurants on Mount Lemmon make it work?

Why are there so few restaurants on Mt. Lemmon? There's plenty of demand for food and activities in our sky island oasis. This article gives some insight into the difficulties small businesses face on the mountain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News