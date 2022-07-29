3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $3,200

Don't miss this grand executive home in premier gated community in Dove Mountain ready for immediate occupancy! Craftsman-style Mattamy Artesa plan with 3BR plus den plus 3 baths & 3 car garage! This beautiful home welcomes you with pavered portico & charming interior courtyard. Great room offers beautiful view to spacious covered patio & backyard. Gourmet kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, walk-in pantry, & breakfast bar. Master retreat has large walk-in closet, two granite vanities & beautifully accented walk-in shower with spa niche. Other upgrades include: water softener, R/O system, security system, recessed lighting, two-tone paint, 12x24 tiling throughout most of the home, & so much more!