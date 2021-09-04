 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $300,000

Location, Location, Location. This single story Dove Mountain home has tile floors, large family room, ceiling fan and a sliding glass door to the rear yard. The kitchen has a gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher, lot of cabinets, spray faucet and a breakfast nook. Large laundry room with upper cabinets, gas or electric hookup for dryer. 2 car garage with extended concrete driveway . The yard is large with brick pavers, covered patio and a block wall.Close to golf, hiking, the Ritz Carlton Resort, I-10 and great restaurants. Enjoy Dove Mountain Park with Tennis courts, basketball courts, Ramada, play area, grass and more.

