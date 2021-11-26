 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $309,000

Why wait for a new build? Newer home, 2017, in the peaceful Farm Field Five community Some of the upgrades include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and espresso wood cabinets. Beautifully finished backyard includes a hot tub and low care landscaping. Open Ajo floor plan has one bedroom separate from the other two. Owner's suite has spacious walk in closet. Freshly painted interior and move in ready. Only 30 minutes to Tucson via I10.

