 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $325,000

Come check out this stunning 3 bedroom ranch home in Gladden Farms! This home has the most gorgeous granite countertops with a breakfast bar and maple cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Come enjoy the mountain views with artificial grass in the backyard. This home won't last long! Come make it yours today!TV entertainment center does convey.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News