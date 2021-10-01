 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $335,000

Welcome to this charming move-in-ready, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Enter and discover an inviting interior with high ceilings, wood-look tile floors, plenty of natural light, and neutral palette. The impeccable kitchen is equipped with spacious counters, ample wood cabinetry, pantry, SS appliances, and an island with breakfast bar. The main bedroom boasts a private ensuite with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Other bedrooms offer plush carpet and ceiling fans. Relax in the backyard with a covered patio, pavers, a ramada, and easy-care landscape. Located just a few minutes from shopping, dining, and more! Don't miss this opportunity, call today!

