 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $345,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $345,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with upgraded kitchen cabinets, tile flooring, bonus room/den, brand new backyard with artificial grass and paver bricks. Front and backyard irrigation; front and backyard landscaping with mountain and park views on each side of the house. Upgrades also include 9 foot ceilings, upgraded home insulation and RING doorbell--all walking distance from Gladden Farms Splashpad and playground.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News