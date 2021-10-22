 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $347,000

Here is your opportunity to own a home in the incredible master-planned community, Saguaro Bloom. This property unfolds along the western foothills of the Tucson Mountains, which acts as a natural buffer from the commotion of the freeway, leaving only Sonoran Desert serenity for residents to enjoy. Situated on a corner lot for added privacy, this 3BD 2BA open floor plan home is perfect for everyday living and entertaining.Inside, this home features soaring ceilings, handsome engineered wood floors, upgraded lighting, window blinds, soothing palette, & formal dining area w/patio access. Stunning chef's kitchen features a center island, breakfast bar, SS stove and dishwasher, pantry, & plenty of wood cabinets w/stylish hardware. Plush carpet in all bedrooms, ample closets, & two baths.

