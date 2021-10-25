 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $349,900

The Prato is a very spacious, single level home with so much to offer! It is offered standard as a 3-bedroom home with a den and separate dining room, but it also has the option to upgrade rooms and become up to a 5-bedroom floor plan! The entry passes the library and dining room on the way to the centrally located kitchen. The kitchen overlooks the great room which has plenty of room to entertain. The large covered backyard patio is the perfect spot to grill out with the family!The first bedroom has a full bathroom featuring an executive height vanity and double sinks, as well as a walk-in closet. Some additional amazing features of this home include granite countertops in the kitchen with quartz in the bathrooms, an electric stainless-steel range, 6x36 wood-look ceramic tile at entry, kitchen, laundry and baths, 9' flat ceiling and more! Speak to a sales representative for more information.Images and 3D tours only represent the Prato plan and may vary from homes as built.

