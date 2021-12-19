 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $352,900

This open concept floor plan has it all! Located in the growing NW Tucson area with all the amenities you want and need in a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home, AND a 3 car wide garage with epoxy floors ready for you.Features include: split bedrooms, living/dining/large breakfast bar plus a large bonus flex space for a pool table, teen space etc. Main suite w/garden tub and separate shower, double sinks and walk in closet. The kitchen is at the heart of the space and opens to all the spaces, with plenty of cabinets ,large pantry, high ceilings, fans, plant shelves, designer niches and much more . The huge backyard has double gates on both sides and reclaimed water for irrigation. Comfortable layout will ensure a feeling of ''home'' for years to come. Parks and open grassy spaces steps away!

