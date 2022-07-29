 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $359,999

  • Updated

FULLY FURNISHED WITH NEW FURNITURE & MANY UPGRADES- One of a kind energy efficient Meritage Home on prime lot!This is a meticulously maintained move-in ready property-just bring your toothbrush! Open floor plan boasts of a split bedroom layout with plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets with pullout shelves, stainless steel appliances, large pantry closet, large bedrooms with smart panel and cable/phone hookups in all bedrooms. Additional upgrades include: custom security screen front door, recessed lighting, modern remote control ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room, USB ports, GE large capacity washer/dryer, epoxy garage floor & large backyard with rock landscape! Community includes: parks, sports courts, splash pad and more!

