3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $360,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $360,000

Beautiful move in ready home nestled in the charming subdivision of Saguaro Bloom. Many upgrades, including sleek granite countertops and a beautiful backsplash in the kitchen which over looks the tiled living space. New carpet in the overly spacious master suite including a beautiful titled walk in shower. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. This home offers a formal dining room for those special occasions. The backyard is complete with paver slabs perfect for entertaining.This community offers attractive walking paths and parks, as well as a newly built community center which included a splash pad and a pool. This a must see home!

