Spacious, comfortable Lennar home set up for gathering and entertaining. Ring doorbell & Baldwin/Kevo app remote door access. ''Super kitchen'' boasts gas cooktop, double ovens, buffet-sized island w/ extra storage, upgraded cabinets, walk-in pantry. Dining area has plenty of room for a larger table. Master bath offers a walk-in shower with dual showerheads. Original handcrafted stained glass art is installed in three dining room windows and in the foyer (4 convey). Ceiling fans in every bedroom & great room. Higher ceilings give a grand feel. Landscaped backyard w/ pergola sitting area situated on corner lot w/ enough room to build a pool, spa, or playset. Community parks, walking trails, splash pad, sports facilities. Quick access to I-10 and local business.
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $369,000
