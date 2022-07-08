 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $369,000

One of a kind energy efficient Meritage Home on prime lot!This is a meticulously maintained Turn-Key, move-in ready property. Home boasts of a split bedroom floor plan, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets with pullout shelves, stainless steel appliances, large pantry closet, large bedrooms with smart panel and cable/phone hookups in all bedrooms. Additional upgrades include: custom security screen front door, recessed lighting, modern remote control ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room, USB ports, GE large capacity washer/dryer, epoxy garage floor & large backyard with rock landscape! Community includes: parks, sports courts, splash pad and more!

