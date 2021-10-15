 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $369,250

This pristinely kept newer construction (2018) home provides the flexibility, characteristics, size, and amenities necessary for today's day-to-day activities. The home's semi-open-concept floorplan ties the dining and family spaces together via the centrally located kitchen's generous Granite countertops. The bonus Den room provides you with a flex space that can accommodate a work-from-home office, a 4th bedroom, or even a workout area. The backyard offers a large covered patio and ample space for pets, games, kids, without compromising space for your gardening hobbies. With this property, you can come home everyday to a house that provides you with both peace of mind, and creative opportunities that are yours to realize.

