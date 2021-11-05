 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $370,000

Look and Love! Impeccably cared for 2017, Lennar home located in the highly desirable community of Gladden Farms. A spacious foyer welcomes you into the heart of the home Great Room. The vaulted ceilings and sizeable windows invite in natural light and create an open and airy feeling in this entire space. Enjoy entertaining guests in this gorgeous kitchen that boasts a large island offering breakfast bar seating, a gas range, and pristine 42'' white cabinets that create for an attractive contrast with the black granite countertops that make it all very appealing to the eye. Popular Sedona floor plan features a split bedroom layout and utilizes the space of the home very well. Enjoy spending time in your modern backyard retreat that many are sure to envy. This home is a gem. Don't miss out!

