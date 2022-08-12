 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $374,900

Charming one story 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with fantastic split floorplan with huge den and great room. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout with dark wood look ceramic tile. Beautiful kitchen with modern bright staggered cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances that include microwave, range and dishwasher. Great location in Gladden Farms, near schools, shopping and dining and I-10 freeway,

