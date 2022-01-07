 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $374,900

Welcome home to this fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom property in the Saguaro Bloom Community! Come inside the spacious great room to discover the stunning vaulted ceilings, trending palette, and tile floor. The immaculate eat-in kitchen features espresso cabinets with crown moulding, SS appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry, and breakfast nook. Flexible den excellent for an office. The main bedroom boasts soft carpet, large window, and an ensuite with dual sinks & a walk-in closet. Well-sized backyard with relaxing covered patio, fire pit, well-kept grass, and fruit tree. Premier master-planned community with a pool, gym, splash pad, community center and more! Come and discover this home's true beauty! Call now!

