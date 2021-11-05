Beautiful single story home sits on a Premium Cul-De-Sac lot with No direct neighbors behind nor to the west. Home offers an open Great-Room floor plan making it perfect for gatherings & a Split-bedrooms Layout. Versatile Den can be used for Office/Library/Formal Dining/Play-Room... Kitchen comes with Upgraded white Cabinets; Large Kasmire color Granite Island with Sink & Breakfast Bar, Custom Tiled backsplash, Gas Range, Stainless Steel French-door Refrigerator. Windows come with Custom Plantation Shutter. The Backyard comes with a Covered Screened-in Patio with Ceiling Fan, Extended Paver Patio, Fruit Trees, Real Grass & View Fencing so you can relax & enjoy beautiful Sunsets. Home is near Community Walking Path, Gladden Farms Elementary School.
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $375,000
