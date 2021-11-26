 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $379,500

Seller will accept or counter offers between $379,500 and $389,500. Popular Kennedy model in Saguaro Bloom Freedom, 55+ Active Adult Community! Better than new w/ a beautifully finished travertine tile & gravel backyard & amazing mountain views. One of the best & most private lots in the neighborhood with no neighbors to one side or the rear & neighborhood park across the street. Upgrades galore including 12x24'' offset tile floors in all living areas, high 9' ceilings, & 8' exterior doors. Incredible kitchen w/ quartz countertops, tile backsplash, huge island, walk-in pantry, SS appliances including 5 burner gas range, 42'' upper cabinets with crown molding. & pullout shelves. Huge master suite w/ dual vanity, & a large walk in closet with convenient pass through door to laundry room. 2nd

