3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $385,000

Amazing opportunity to own this LIKE NEW 2017 Meritage home located in the highly desirable community of Gladden Farms. Pride of ownership is evident throughout. Popular split bedroom floorplan includes 3bd/2ba plus DEN w/ dbl doors and an inviting open concept w/ great room. Some of the many upgrades include... 2'' crown molding on upper kitchen cabinets, pendant lighting over kitchen island, soft water loop, 5 panel shaker doors, large single basin stainless steel kitchen sink, 4 ft. garage extension, gas hookup for BBQ and covered patio extension in rear yard. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms and dual vanities in both bathrooms. Huge 3 car garage w/ 8' garage doors will fit ALL size vehicles and includes a built in workshop. This home has so much to offer which makes it truly a must see!

