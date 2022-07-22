3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $410,000

Come fall in love with this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Gladden Farms!!! This home has so much space in all of the right places! The gorgeous great room features an entertainer's kitchen complete with kitchen island/breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a gas range, double oven, and a large pantry. The bonus space is perfect for a den, home office or playroom. This home also features a beautifully manicured backyard and large patio. Located within walking distance of multiple parks. You don't want to miss this one!