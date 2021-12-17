 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $419,900

Beautiful 3/2 in Gladden Farms is a must see. This home features fresh paint and new, plush carpet throughout. Nice split floorplan also features a large laundry room as well as an open concept kitchen and living room. The gourmet kitchen features tons of granite countertops and beautiful cabinets, double oven and drop in gas range. Oversized kitchen island looks out onto living and dining areas. The backyard is professionally landscaped with a gorgeous sparkling pool, pavers and turf

