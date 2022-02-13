 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $425,000

Nestled within the highly sought-after gated community of Preserve at Dove Mountain, this stunning home embodies resort style living in the Sonoran Desert. Upon entering the courtyard this beautiful home welcomes you in every way. The open 3 bed 2.5 bath floor-plan w/ a sitting room offers space for everyone. The upgraded kitchen is the heart of the home with granite counter tops, abundant cabinetry & stainless appliances. The large primary suite offers space to unwind & the en-suite bath boasts dual vanities a separate shower & garden tub to enjoy after a long day. The backyard is perfect for entertaining, w/ a covered patio & extended paver area. Enjoy a variety of flowering plants while you take in the beauty of the natural desert behind the home. Range price $425-$450K.

