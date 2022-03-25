 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $425,000

  • Updated

Range priced $425,000 - $439,900 - You'll LOVE the UPGRADES! This light & bright 2017 home has open floor plan, neutral colors, two-tone paint, plantation shutters, and a chef's kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, granite counter tops, Butler's pantry/food prep area and huge island with breakfast bar & pendant lighting. The 12-foot patio doors open to an inviting outdoor living area with extended pavers, built-in BBQ grill, and PIZZA OVEN! The low-care yard is lined with lush plants & fruit trees. In the garage there's overhead shelving, built-in cabinets, workbench with counter top and in the back yard, a ''She Shed'' or ''Man Cave'' with electric, A/C, skylight & ship plank flooring. The SOLAR panels (NOT leased) save over $100/mo. in electric, like knocking $21,000 off your mortgage

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News