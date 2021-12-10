 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $425,000

  • Updated

Gorgeous 3bed 3bath in MARANA! Home was built in 2020! Open floor plan with wood flooring. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. Great room has plenty of room to entertain, and still have access to the kitchen. Master bedroom has abundance of natural light, and private ensuite. Large backyard perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing today!

