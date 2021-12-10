Gorgeous 3bed 3bath in MARANA! Home was built in 2020! Open floor plan with wood flooring. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. Great room has plenty of room to entertain, and still have access to the kitchen. Master bedroom has abundance of natural light, and private ensuite. Large backyard perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $425,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 16 min to read
People living near Guaymas sewage leaks plagued by vomiting, stomach distress, sore throats, headaches, and stinging or infected eyes.
Baby boomers (like me) aren't just getting old. Some of us are also getting frail. I'm probably a pretty good example. After a lifetime of ess…
- Updated
A state senator has proposed legislation that a pharmacist has no right to refuse to fill a prescription for ivermectin or any other drug, even if the manufacturer doesn't have federal approval for the drug to be used for that condition.
- Updated
The 6-year-old and a family member were crossing Fort Lowell Road when police say she ran into the eastbound lanes of traffic.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero gave her State of the City speech Thursday at an awkward moment. It's hard to sustain optimism about the city after two viral videos of local police violence came out.
The commercial truck crossed the median and traveled into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 where it struck a grey pickup truck, killing both occupants.
- Updated
After pausing in 2020, Tucson's holiday favorite Winterhaven Festival of Lights is returning this December 2021.
- Updated
Tucson is home to thousands of artists and makers creating everything from prickly pear jelly to saguaro bolo ties to ornaments for your Christmas tree. Shop local this holiday season and let our artist database get you started.
- Updated
Passenger Kallista Rayanne Segura was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 3 a.m. Sunday on Tucson's west side.
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Characterized as an architectural resource, this Tucson-area home designed by a noted female architect has been awarded the "historic" designation.