 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $429,000

PAID SOLAR PANELS. 27 panels installed. Spectacular home with many custom touches. Open floor plan with kitchen island and beautiful cabinets andstainless steel appliances. Wood like ceramic tile throughout living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Great master bath with custom walk in shower. Ceiling fans throughout home. Fully landscaped back yard with natural turf and flower beds. Extended garage for storage or work out area.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abortion measure fails to make Arizona ballot

Abortion measure fails to make Arizona ballot

Arizona voters will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. An initiative drive fell short of needed signatures. That means, absent court intervention, Arizona will be able to start enforcing its territorial-era ban on abortion, which contains no exceptions for rape or incest.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News