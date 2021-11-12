 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $435,000

This beautiful & spacious Saguaro Bloom, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a den is the one! The interior features an inviting & bright living room, archways, high vaulted ceilings, tile & carpet, dazzling light fixtures, Comfortable sized family room, with refined finishes from wall to wall. The eat-in kitchen offers rich wood cabinets lots of storage, granite counters, SS appliances, gas range, microwave, plus big island with breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a pristine ensuite w/dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. The backyard has mountain views, covered patio, beautifully landscaped with pavers, garden beds, flowers, & lawn with irrigation. Oversized 2 car garage. Neighborhood offers pool, parks, playground, spash pad & rec center. Near I-10, shopping This home is a must see-Call now!

