3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $439,000

Lovely home located in Saguaro Bloom! This 2230 sq ft home has a welcoming foyer, den with french doors and a perfect flex room for extra space! In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, Frigidaire appliances, 5 burner gas range with microwave above. Large island with plenty of space for stools. The kitchen opens to the dining area and large great room. The secluded primary suite has dual vanity, a roomy shower and a spacious walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the hall full bath. Relax in your backyard with a covered patio and extended pavers. Saguaro Bloom has 2 community pools, an exercise facility, and community parks! Washer and Dryer do not convey.