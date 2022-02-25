ENTERTAINER'S DREAM! This light & bright 2017 home has an open floor plan, neutral colors, two-tone paint, plantation shutters and OWNED solar! The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, granite countertops, Butler's pantry/food prep area, and large island with breakfast bar, sink, and pendant lighting. The 12-foot glass doors in the Great Room open to an extended Pavestone patio, with shade sails, built-in barbeque and a pizza oven! The low maintenance, walled yard is lined with lush plants and fruit trees. Got STUFF? It's rare to find a home with this much storage! The garage has overhead shelving, built-in cabinets, counter tops, & workbench and there's also a ''She Shed''/''Man Cave'' off the back patio with air-conditioning, skylight and vinyl ship plank flooring. Why settle? HAVE IT A
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $439,900
