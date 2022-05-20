3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $440,000

3 Bedroom/2Bath Kramden model in the desirable Saguaro Bloom subdivision. Paver driveway. Tastefully appointed with bay window in the great room/dining room. Souring upgraded 11 ft ceilings. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances & plenty of cabinet space. 18 inch tile on floors, large master bedroom with walk in closet. Water softener with UV. Ring cameras installed throughout. Large bonus room between the 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, perfect for office, exercise room or playroom. Fully finished low maintenance backyard with covered patio, pavers and turf, perfect for entertaining. Move-in ready. 6 minute drive to I-10.