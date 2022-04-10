 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $449,140

This single-story home showcase an open living area among the kitchen, Great Room and dining room, with easy access to a covered patio through sliding glass doors. The luxe owners suite equipped with dual walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom is situated at the back of the home, while two secondary bedrooms are found off the entry.

