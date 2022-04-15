 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $454,900

Indoor and outdoor living! Enter to discover a huge dining & living area w/soaring ceilings, soft carpet in all right places, neutral palette, clerestory windows. You'll be greeted by a brand new large fan and new light fixtures. Cook your favorite meals in the impeccable kitchen, comprised of handsome wood cabinetry w/crown molding, SS appliances, recessed lighting, granite counters, an island w/breakfast bar, & a walk-in pantry. Cozy den perfect for an office! Continue upstairs to find a sizable loft where you can sit back and enjoy a relaxing evening. The primary bedroom has mountain views and boasts a lavish ensuite w/dual sinks & walk-in closet! Huge backyard great for entertaining guests, with a covered patio, built-in BBQ, & a cozy gazebo. Don't let this one get away, call now!

